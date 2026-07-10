

Skin Cancer Specialist Joins Sylvester to Bring Patients Top Treatments

Mahdi Taha, D.O., is a medical oncologist and melanoma specialist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. For more information about skin cancer treatments and services offered, click here or visittheUHealth Collective.

MEET RAY HERSHEY

What started as a small lesion on Ray Hershey’s arm turned into a life-threatening disease.

“The tumor kept growing and growing and I kept getting sicker and sicker,” Ray says.

Mahdi Taha, D.O., a medical oncologist, who recently joined Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, diagnosed Ray with the deadliest form of skin cancer.

“Ray has stage four malignant melanoma that has spread to his axilla, his armpit area, and his lungs,” Dr. Taha says, “so I’ve been seeing him for almost a decade now for which I have placed him on immunotherapy, and he’s had a tremendous response.”

Dr. Taha joined Sylvester, South Florida’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, to provide his patients with the latest, most innovative therapies. Ray, who lives in Fort Myers, can continue his care with Dr. Taha thanks to a non-profit that flies him to Sylvester for free.

“Their pilots are so nice,” Ray says.

Ray and his wife Sharon travel to Sylvester’s Deerfield Beach office every three weeks for his treatment.

“They have so many resources for our community and our patients,” says Dr. Taha, “from comprehensive treatments to individualized personal care, to next generation sequencing, looking at DNA, RNA, to CAR T-based therapy to immunotherapies.” Dr. Taha says Sylvester not only provides patients with the best cancer care, but also the support they need through their journey.

“They want the medical knowledge and background that you understand and are an expert in what you’re treating, but they’re going to need a shoulder to cry on, they’re going to need a hug when their scans look amazing,” Dr. Taha says. “They’re going to need someone that understands this process, not only from a scientific perspective and a medical perspective, but from an emotional perspective.”

Dr. Taha is “the best doctor I’ve ever had in my life,” says Ray, adding that he’s grateful for his Sylvester team for having the opportunity to celebrate 52 years of marriage with his wife Sharon.

“She’s my life,” Ray says. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her and Dr. Taha.”