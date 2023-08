Household company Hefty is bringing back an old-time favorite — Zoo Pals plates.

The plates were a lunchtime staple back in the 2000s and early 2010s but were discontinued in 2014.

The 10 colorful fun characters that serve as disposable plates will be sold exclusively online.

They are available in packs of 20 and 15.

