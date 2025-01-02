FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lawsuit is making waves after a former cruise ship worker was convicted of preying on passengers.

Attorney Spencer Aronfeld, who filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Group on behalf of 12 alleged victims, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“Royal Caribbean has the largest cruise ships at sea, tens of thousands of passengers, and I don’t think they’re doing an adequate amount of screenings,” he said.

Aronfeld said a now former crew member in Symphony of the Seas, Arvin Joseph Mirasol, hid a video camera inside guest bathrooms.

“He installed, underneath the cabin bathroom sink, a camera where he was recording people using the bathroom — men and women and children, in and out of the showers,” he said.

Mirasol worked on the cruise ship in early 2024. When the camera was found, he was arrested.

Mirasol pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

One of the victims and her attorneys said the cruise line is also responsible.

“Yeah, I was shocked. I was, I mean, in complete disbelief,” she said. “We entrusted our privacy, our safety with their cruise line, and to hear that our privacy was completely just thrown off the window with this situation was really shocking to me.”

This passenger said her daughter was only 2 years old when they went on the cruise, and now she and her family fear public restrooms.

“We now carry one of these video detectors, so you can, you know, wave the detector around the room to see if it tracks any kind of a signal,” she said.

Aronfeld believes there could be many more victims.

“We think there are hundreds of other victims out there,” he said.

“We want diclosure, we want accountability. Compensation would be ideal as well,” said the passenger who spoke with 7News. “For the most part, we want to make sure that this does not happen to anyone else’s family.”

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment. Shortly after Mirasol’s arrest, a spokesperson said guests’ safety is a top priority.

