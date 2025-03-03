DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an incident in an apartment complex in Dania Beach that left two adults dead.

At approximately 1:47 a.m., Monday Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a suspicious incident at the Elevate apartments located near the 600 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard in Dania Beach.

Around 30 Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, swarming the roadways between Southeast Fifth Avenue and Gulf Stream Road. As part of their investigation, a mobile command post was set up in front of the building.

At the scene, deputies located an adult female who was pronounced deceased. An adult male was also located and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

BSO Crime Scene and Homicide Units later arrived at the scene and were seen going in and out of the complex.

A woman who lives inside the apartment building told 7News she heard fire alarms going off around 2 a.m., followed by what sounded like women shouting in their building for the residents to stay in their apartments. She then noticed the fleet of BSO cruisers approaching the complex.

Another resident tells 7News he heard two loud sounds which around the time sounded like gunfire.

“I hear like two noises, big noises I don’t know if they were like gunshots, but they sound like that,” said Santiago Moreno. “I moved the sofa from my apartment to the door if something happened.”

At this time, deputies have not released the identities’ of the deceased or verified whether or not they were residence of the complex.

The details surrounding the investigation are preliminary and subject to change, deputies said, there is no threat to the community.

One lane remains open on the eastbound lanes of Dania Beach Boulevard. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.