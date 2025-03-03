SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was hospitalized after gunfire erupted overnight at a bar in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Redlands near the intersection of Southwest 256th St. and 183rd Court at the Club Glades bar.

Deputies and investigators have been in and out of the bar since the incident.

A bar fight erupted after two men got into a verbal confrontation. The argument escalated, resulting in one man brandishing his firearm, fatally shooting the man he was fighting with and a nearby employee.

According to a family friend, one of the men killed was Marc Hess, a father and resident in the area.

“Supposedly it was a misunderstanding over a spilled drink,” she said. “When we were told last night, it was almost like, ‘Am I dreaming?’ It’s just really unfortunate.”

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, another man, unassociated with the argument, shot himself in the leg amidst the chaos. He was transported as a trauma alert via Air Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center.

7News cameras captured crews bringing the victim in for treatment.

He is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

The gunman’s identity has not yet been released, but he is currently in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

