MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is opening up about a potential run for governor of Florida.

At an event in Miami, DeSantis was asked about the reports of her considering to take over as her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, prepares to leave office.

“Well, I would say one thing. To quote the late and great Yogi Berra: ‘When you come to a fork in the road, take it,'” she said.

DeSantis left the meaning of that quote to the audience.

Following her comments, the governor propped his wife up, saying she is more conservative than he is, and she would make a worthy replacement.

If DeSantis ultimately goes through with her candidacy, she would face competition from U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for the Republican nomination.

Donalds, who represents the Naples area in Southwest Florida, has already received an enthusiastic endorsement from President Donald Trump.

