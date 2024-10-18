COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A video voyeurism victim is speaking out after her lawyers filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean.

The lawsuit centers around a former crew member who was caught installing hidden cameras in rooms to spy on guests.

One of those guests spoke to 7News about her trip on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas in late January. She said she found out she was one of the victims in the employee’s camera roll.

“Emotionally, you feel unsafe,” the victim told 7News via a phone call on Friday. She wishes to remain anonymous.

The victim said it was supposed to be a relaxing cruise, but she departed the trip feeling stressed and anxious.

“Knowing that anybody could have one of those cameras somewhere, it’s very hard just to know the reality of this crime that is out there, this crime of voyeurism,” said the victim.

Prosecutors said former Royal Caribbean employee Arvin Joseph Mirasol placed hidden cameras throughout the stateroom. The employee was arrested earlier this year.

The victim said what was supposed to be a peaceful family retreat has left her devastated.

“It was devastating to me to find out that someone had invaded my privacy like that,” she said.

She said she had no idea the camera was hidden in her stateroom during the cruise.

Months later, when Mirasol was arrested, law enforcement officials reached out to her to show her pictures of herself that were captured on the former employee’s camera.

“I really lost it, because [it happened] during your most intimate moments there on a cruise ship,” said the victim. “I was with my husband, we had just gotten married about a year and a couple months prior, and to know that my personal privacy had been invaded, our marriage had been invaded, was very difficult.”

The victim and her lawyer said that they want Royal Caribbean to take responsibility and prevent something like this from ever happening again to another passenger.

“If we hold these carriers, these cruise lines, Royal Caribbean, accountable for these kind of situations, they can now proactively seek out this misconduct and these people, these individuals that can commit these kind of actions against their passengers before it even occurs,” said attorney Bernardo Pimentel.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said:

“The safety and privacy of our guests is our highest priority, and we have zero tolerance for this behavior. We immediately reported this case to law enforcement and terminated the crew member. “

Officials said that a search of Mirasol’s camera found numerous videos of children ages 2 to 17. They said Mirasol had been placing cameras in passengers’ cabins since Dec. 2023.

Mirasol was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in August.

