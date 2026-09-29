(WSVN) - GLP-1 drugs have helped millions of people lose weight, but the way they are disposed of has become a new danger affecting sanitation workers.

Needles are one of the most common ways to administer GLP-1 medications. After each use, a needle becomes medical waste and needs to be disposed of properly. A used needle ending up in the regular trash can pose a risk to anyone who may come into contact with it.

According to the Florida Department of Health, people should never dispose of used needles in their household bins.

For information on how to properly dispose of needles and other biomedical waste, click here.

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