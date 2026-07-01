DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As the search-and-rescue operations in Venezuela continue, the U.S. Military is providing a behind-the-scenes look at the all-hands-on-deck support it is providing to the South American country.

Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command in Doral, took 7News inside SOCOM’s Secure Operations Center on Wednesday to show how members of the military are assisting the State Department and working directly with the Venezuelan government to provide relief to people suffering from the devastating earthquakes.

“A military design, for one thing, is to win in battle. That’s what we’re designed for. But when we can take those same capabilities and actually help people, it’s more rewarding probably for the military than it is for anybody else,” said Donovan.

7News cameras captured dozens of military members hard at work.

Inside the Humanitarian Assistance Coordination Center, members can see real-time on-the-ground locations in Venezuela where aid is most needed. From there, they take classified images of the locations, declassify them, and share them with rescuers on the ground.

“This is why young Americans step forward to serve their nation. In this case, serve others in a time of crisis,” said Donovan.

Officials said trucks, trailers, and other emergency aid, as well as highly specialized military assets, are on the ground near the hardest-hit spots to bring help to those in need.

“Currently right now, U.S. Southern Command has roughly 2,000 young Americans serving in the area around Venezuela, and that’s at sea, ashore, or in the air,” said Donovan.

To transport the tons of boxes of aid kits into the country, USS Fort Lauderdale and USS Billings are in nearby waters to help reach otherwise inaccessible areas.

“We’re trained to fight and win, but when we can absolutely help and come home at night and tell those stories, they’re almost more impactful,” said Donovan.

Planning remains underway for additional U.S. military support, now among the State Department, the Venezuelan government, and other partners.

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