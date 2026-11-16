CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines confirmed it was having a systemwide outage Monday afternoon just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

It wasn’t immediately clear what parts of the airline’s systems were affected, but United apologized to customers for the inconvenience on social media.

And a recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again.

The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.