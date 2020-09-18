U.S. Marshals arrest 262 suspects, locate 5 missing children in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (WSVN) — The U.S. Marshals made 262 arrests and located five missing children after a 60-day operation in Oklahoma.

The U.S. Marshals announced the development in a tweet.

A 60-day U.S. Marshals operation to reduce violent gang crime in Oklahoma City resulted in 262 arrests – including six people wanted for homicide – and the rescue of five missing children: https://t.co/leNPRZxUGG — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) September 18, 2020

“A 60-day U.S. Marshals operation to reduce violent gang crime in Oklahoma City resulted in 262 arrests – including six people wanted for homicide – and the rescue of five missing children,” the Marshal’s wrote.

According to press release obtained by KFOR, the operation called Operation Triple Beam, ended on Sept. 6 and resulted in the 262 arrests. Among those taken into custody were six homicide suspects, 21 assault suspects, 21 burglary suspects, 88 weapons offense suspects and 57 drug offense suspects.

Officials said 141 of the suspects were confirmed gang members.

Investigators also located five missing children. However, circumstances around their disappearances were not made clear.

This latest operation comes after several other investigations where missing and vulnerable children were located. Among the operations include investigations in Indiana, Ohio and Georgia.

