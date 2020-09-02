U.S. Marshals recover 25 missing Ohio children over 20 days, some found as far away as Miami

(WSVN) - The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered 25 missing children over the span of 20 days.

“Operation Safety Net recovered 25 missing children in its first two weeks, and the sting is continuing right now,” the agency said in a tweet.

U.S. Marshals tweeted a link to a WOIO story, which described how authorities worked with several other agencies to find the children, between the ages of 13 and 18 years old.

“Some we found in Miami, Fla. We have Bedford, Bedford Heights, West Side, East Side, Akron, Mansfield and so on,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

According to WOIO, about a quarter of the teens recovered were victims of human trafficking.

This announcement follows a similar story last week were 39 missing children were found over the course of two weeks. Nine suspects were arrested during that investigation.

