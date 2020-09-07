U.S. Marshals announce recovery of 8 missing children in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WSVN) — The U.S. Marshals have announced the recovery of another group of missing children after a multi-agency effort.

The U.S. Marshals announced the wrap up of a week-long operation titled Homecoming which was meant to recover “highly endangered missing children throughout the Indianapolis area.”

The USMS S/IN District & Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with Indianapolis MPD and @MissingKids NCMEC, recently wrapped up Operation Homecoming to recover highly endangered missing children throughout the Indianapolis area. https://t.co/UkBiUZLjGh pic.twitter.com/DFmENuLtWU — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) September 4, 2020

The Marshals worked with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and other agencies and located eight children between the ages of 6 and 17. Authorities also arrested an adult on charges including parental kidnapping, intimidation, weapons possession and custodial interference.

Authorities said the children were considered to be “some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sex abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions.”

The children have since been turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services for victim assistance and placement.

This announcement comes after two other operations, including an operation in Ohio where 25 missing children were found over 20 days, and a Georgia operation where 39 missing children were found over two weeks. Authorities arrested nine people in the Georgia operation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.