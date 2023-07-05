MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As a record number of Americans took to the skies this 4th of July, travelers at Miami International Airport (MIA) were confronted with a wave of travel disruptions.

More than 50 million Americans traveled this holiday weekend, surpassing the previous record set in 2019. Out of those travelers, AAA estimates that over four million will be flying on Wednesday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) conducted an average of nearly 2.7 million screenings per day, but a significant portion of travelers have been subjected to extensive delays and cancellations, with more than 40,000 disruptions reported this week.

One woman expressed her frustration while she recounted her ordeal at the airport.

“I flew from New York, and I was supposed to be here yesterday, but they redirected my flight to Washington and booked me a hotel,” she said. “And yup, now I’m in Atlanta. Flights were delayed, flights were canceled — I mean, we sat on a plane for an hour waiting for something to happen. Eventually, they said, nope, it’s canceled.”

Numerous travelers were left waiting for days to secure alternative flights, exacerbating their travel woes.

“We’ve been to four different airports in two days due to canceled flights,” said another traveler. “It’s just been hectic, left out with no answers. Our baggage is lost right now, so we’ve been wearing the same clothes for two to three days.”

Severe weather conditions in the Northeast have played a significant role in the surge of delays and cancellations, but many airlines are pointing fingers at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Officials cited staffing shortages and outdated technology added to the problems.

Hudson, a seasoned traveler, expressed his skepticism.

“You cannot assume under the current situation, probably for the next year or so at least, that you’re going to get to your destination in any timely way,” he said.

For travelers that need to drive back home, AAA suggested getting on the road before 2 p.m. as the worse time to travel on the street is predicted between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

