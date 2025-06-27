MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Three armed robbery subjects were detained after bailing out of a vehicle following a police chase in Medley.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units were responding to a medical call at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, possibly in reference to a shooting.

After receiving a description of the subject vehicle, units responded, following a white Mercedes van in the area of 17th Street and 107th Avenue. This caused the vehicle to flee the scene while throwing a vest and white masks. A police chase involving officers from Medley and Sweetwater then ensued, ending in a crash.

Three subjects, one with a gunshot wound to the leg, were detained after bailing out of the vehicle.

The subject who was shot is being treated by fire rescue crews. A second suspect in custody was transported by ground as a trauma alert to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The roadways in the area of 116th Way and South River Drive have been closed pending the investigation.

7News has reached out for more information.

