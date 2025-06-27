PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A unhoused woman has died after she reportedly got stuck while trying to retrieve articles of clothing from a donation drop box in Plantation.

An emergency call reported a deceased woman in a roadside clothes and shoes donation drop box near Broward Boulevard and Southwest 84th Avenue, prompting a swift response from first responders.

7News cameras captured the pink donation box in question roped off by crime scene tape and a tarp covering what appeared to be the victim’s body.

Adding to the chilling discovery is that just feet away is a day care.

Parents were shocked by the news.

“I am really shocked,” said one parent. “I was wondering if something happened, if a pipe burst or something. I didn’t expect to hear a body.”

According to investigators, the middle-aged homeless woman was attempting to get donations from the bin when she get stuck inside, ultimately dying from suffocation.

The woman has not been identified.

