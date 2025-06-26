FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A disbarred South Florida attorney has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for misappropriating more than $750,000 of his clients’ funds, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

John Spencer Jenkins was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment by U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz in Fort Lauderdale.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to misusing funds wired to his law firm’s accounts for legal services, instead funneling the money into separate accounts for personal use.

According to court documents and statements made during the sentencing hearing, Jenkins accepted funds from clients into his Interest on Trust Account (IOTA) and general business account.

In one case, funds were sent to him to manage an estate’s distribution, but Jenkins redirected the money for his own benefit, the DOJ said.

