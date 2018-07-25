Taco Bell’s Salsa Con Queso cheese dip recalled over botulism risk

(WSVN) - About 7,000 cases of Taco Bell’s Salsa Con Queso cheese dip have been recalled due to what may be a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Kraft-Heinz says the 15-ounce jars showed signs of product separation, which may lead to health hazards, like botulism.

“This could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death,” the company wrote.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Other common symptoms include difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Consumers are warned to not use the product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

The company says there have been no consumer complaints or illnesses reported.

The following products are being recalled:

