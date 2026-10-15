(WSVN) - SpaceX’s cargo shuttle has docked at the International Space Station to deliver necessities for those astronauts aboard.

The Dragon spacecraft brought over 6,300 pounds of food, supplies and equipment for the Expedition 75 crew that launched Tuesday.

This was SpaceX’s 35th commercial resupply services mission to the ISS.

The spacecraft is scheduled to remain docked there until mid-November.

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