DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As first responders from South Florida help crews rescue a man who was buried under rubble in the wake of the two earthquakes that rippled through Venezuela, several volunteers are hard at work to continue sending additional aid to those in need.

South Florida’s own first responders have been on the front lines of finding the nearly 50,000 people who remain missing in Venezuela, and they’re not the only ones sending support on Thursday.

Local volunteers are working nonstop to collect much-needed supplies and items that victims on the ground desperately need.

The work inside the Global Empowerment Mission’s warehouse in Doral has not slowed down, as volunteers have been rallying together to help throughout the day on Thursday.

“Every time you touch something, you know it’s direct aid there,” said a GEM volunteer.

Volunteers spent the day going through donated items and packing boxes to be sent to Venezuela to help those impacted by the devastating earthquakes.

“For me being here, it’s kind of uplifting to see all the Venezuelans together,” said a GEM volunteer.

“Our heart is there. Even though we live here, this is the way that we can help,” said a GEM volunteer.

GEM sent out its third cargo plane filled with aid on Wednesday to Venezuela, with four more almost ready to go. Those cargo planes are carrying close to $1.3 million in support.

In Venezuela, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 1 is working around the clock to help with search and rescue efforts, looking through collapsed buildings with help from search dogs, and doing what they can to find anyone still trapped in the piles of rubble.

“The difficult reality of this mission is that with every passing hour after a disaster of this magnitude, the chances of finding survivors is significantly reduced. Even though this is a clear reality, every first responder out there brings the human side of this, and they continue to search with determination and compassion,” said Erika Benitez, MDFR Chief of Staff.

As the search for survivors continues in Venezuela, more resources are on the way from several parts of South Florida.

Supplies weighing up to 50,000 pounds were loaded onto a plane taking off from Miami International Airport as part of the Wings of Hope for Venezuela mission from the Fort Lauderdale-based W Aviation.

An American Airlines flight also took off from MIA heading to Venezuela carrying water and other critical items on board.

In Miramar, the city loaded up a truck with its first shipment of donated emergency supplies. It’s heading to the GEM warehouse in Doral. From there, the supplies will be shipped to Venezuela.

“We wanted to stand side-by-side with our residents and our friends and family members that have been impacted by this tragedy,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

What’s been made abundantly clear in the aftermath of those quakes, South Florida has no plans to slow down on sending support for those impacted.

For a list of official collecting sites across Miami-Dade, click here.

While supplies are important, GEM officials said, cash donations are what’s most needed at the moment. To make a donation, click here.

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