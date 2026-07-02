(WSVN) - As America enters a major milestone with its 250th birthday, the Smithsonian is looking to remember and dive deep into American stories.

When it comes to keeping America’s history alive, the Smithsonian Institution is the ruler of preservation.

“The Smithsonian is part of the glue that holds a nation together through the exhibitions, the collections, the educational programs, through the outreach that we do around the world,” said Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

As the U.S. turns 250 years old, reflecting on the many ideals that have helped construct the country better helps us look for more ways to build a stronger future.

“The Smithsonian’s job is to be a reservoir that allows the public to dip in to understand our science, history and culture. So for us, it’s really a great opportunity to say, ‘Here’s who we once were, here’s what this tells about who we are today, and here’s how it’s pointing us towards a better, shared future,'” said Bunch.

The Smithsonian Institution not only tells the story of the nation’s decade-by-decade evolution, but the institution also dives deep into the human nature of it all.

“When you see, let’s say, that [Thomas] Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence on, you can begin to see how this humanizes him. He’s not just a Founding Father. He’s somebody struggling, trying to find the right words,” said Bunch.

The Smithsonian celebrates the nation’s successes, reflects on the consequences of our history, shares the sacrifices of those who have worked to uphold the nation’s ideals and asks Americans to commit to advancing our democracy and preserving our shared future.

“The Smithsonian is one of the most important educational institutions in the country. So as an educational institution, it has to both celebrate and challenge. It has to commemorate and remind us of how people have struggled to make real the ideals of America,” said Bunch.

The Smithsonian Institution is also presenting the promise and aspirations of America.

“The reality is that the Smithsonian is part of the way America remembers. In some ways while there are discussions about what you should remember, what you shouldn’t remember, the Smithsonian’s job is to create a universe of memory,” said Bunch.

With America embarking on this major milestone, the Smithsonian is making sure Americans will keep the history alive.

“What you really realize is that part of what this does, it should spark your imagination. It should make you excited to ask further questions. That ultimately, a good museum really doesn’t just give you answers. It stimulates you to ask other questions,” said Bunch.

Smithsonian officials said the goal is to be a place to help everyone, despite all the challenges and differences, in order to find a common ground of what a great nation we are.

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