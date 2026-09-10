OMAHA, Neb. (WSVN) — A popular snack has stretched record-breaking limits.

Slim Jim created a 429-foot-long meat stick in Omaha, Nebraska. It set the Guinness World Record for the longest meat stick snack.

The lenghty treat weighed close to 70 pounds and stretched over 140 yards, which is longer than a football field.

The massive Slim Jim crushed their previous record of 314 feet, which they set back in 2023.

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