SAN JOSE, Calif. (WSVN) — Heart-stopping video captured the moment a small plane crashed onto a California roadway.

The pilot issued a distress call shortly after taking off from the Reid Hillview Airport in San Jose on Saturday.

“We are having engine failure. I’m declaring an emergency,” said the pilot.

An air traffic controller cleared the pilot to land before completely losing contact.

The Cessna 177 Cardinal then spun and nosedived into a busy intersection.

“It’s a bit surreal. It’s kind of scary, you know, having this happen so close to home,” said a resident.

The body of the plane could be seen mangled, as debris lay scattered across the roadway.

Miraculously, no cars on the ground were hit.

Officials said two adults and one child were on board the small propeller plane and taken to the hospital.

Federal Aviation Administration records showed the plane registered to Flying Twenty, a nonprofit flight club associated with San Jose State University.

According to officials, the three people on board will be OK.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.