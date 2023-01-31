(WSVN) - A baby giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo made sure to get its cardio in for the day in a video posted on social media.

Shani the giraffe gave birth to a healthy female calf, who has yet to be named, on Jan. 22.

The calf’s birth marked the 21st of its kind to be born at the Sacramento Zoo since 1954.

According to a Facebook post, the calf and her mother went out to venture into an open space of the zoo.

Over the weekend, the public was able to catch a glimpse of them near the giraffe habitat.

