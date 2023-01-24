(WSVN) - A female giraffe calf was born Sunday at the Sacramento Zoo in California, after mother Shani had been under maternity watch for several days.

Shani was moved to the maternity stall of the giraffe barn on Jan. 18 when zookeepers noticed signs of an impending birth. But the birth didn’t happen when they thought it would.

“Although animal care and veterinary teams were suspicious that she might still be pregnant, just not on her original timeline, there were no definitive signs until very recently,” the zoo said in a statement.

The calf was finally born at 12:28 p.m. on Sunday, and zookeepers say she is healthy and nursing well.

