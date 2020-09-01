Publix has bought over 11 million pounds of produce, 500K gallons of milk from farmers to donate to food banks

(WSVN) - Publix has reached a new milestone in their effort to help both farmers and families in need.

The company announced Tuesday, several months after launching their initiative, they have purchased over 11 million pounds of produce and 500,000 gallons of milk and donated it to Feeding America food banks.

The milk and produce was purchased from farmers with extra food they were unable to sell and that would have gone to waste. That food was in turn given to food banks to feed a growing number of people in need of help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Millions of Americans aren’t sure where they will get their next meal, and as a food retailer, we can make a difference,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It’s been our privilege at Publix to help people in need for many years, most recently with our new program supporting farmers, food banks and families hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

“Food banks across the country have been working tirelessly to meet increased demand, but we cannot do it alone,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “The most vulnerable people in our communities – including many children and seniors – need us now more than ever. Valued partners like Publix and Publix Charities allow us to respond more efficiently and effectively when our clients need us the most.”

