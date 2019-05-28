North Carolina man wins $10 million lottery ticket while out on lunch break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSVN) — A North Carolina man is now a millionaire after he bought a winning lottery ticket while out on his lunch break.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, James Belich was out on his lunch break when he made a stop by a convenience store to purchase a lottery ticket.

Belich said he started scratching the ticket off in the store, and when he realized he was holding a winning ticket, he couldn’t wait to tell his family.

“When he got home, he was so shocked all he could do was hold the ticket up in front of my face,” said Belich’s wife, Emily. “Our two boys are too young to really understand. Our oldest is five and he thinks we won $20.”

Belich then shared the news with his brothers, his childhood best friend, his uncle and his mother.

“You know, I’m one of four brothers,” Belich said. “My mom was a single mom. We’re all really, really close. It’s important for me to share this win with them. When I told her, we both just cried.”

Belich had the option of taking a $10 million annuity of 20 yearly payments of $500,000, or a lump sum of $6 million.

Belich took the lump sum prize, and after taxes, took home $4,245,009. Belich said he and his wife don’t plan on making any big lifestyle changes just yet and that they will use the winnings to pay bills and invest.

