(WSVN) - This Memorial Day, expect some perks at national parks across the country, including in Florida.

The National Park Service said entrance fees will be waived on Monday at sites that normally charge admission.

Reservation and timed entry fees may still apply.

Parks will mark the holiday with ceremonies, flag placements, and special programs honoring those who served our country.

The Fee-Free Day is one of eight planned by the park service this year.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.