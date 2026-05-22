NEW YORK (AP) — A fire and explosion at a shipyard on New York City’s Staten Island has injured at least 16 people, including three with serious injuries, the New York Fire Department said.

Someone reported two workers trapped in a confined space at the dock at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, and responding firefighters found a fire burning in the basement of a metal structure at the dock, said Joanne Mariano with the fire department’s press office.

Crews were still fighting the fire when a major explosion occurred at the site roughly 50 minutes later, she said.

The fire was still burning and emergency workers had counted 16 people on site with injuries by 5 p.m., Mariano said, including two firefighters and one civilian with serious injuries.

It wasn’t yet clear if anyone had died in the fire and explosion. The cause is still under investigation.

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