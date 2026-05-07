(WSVN) - NASA released new photos from space taken during Artemis II’s historic lunar mission.

More than 12,000 photos from the lunar journey can now be seen online.

The photos include glimpses of Earth from different sides of the moon, along with images of the stars in our solar system.

The four astronauts also captured close-up views of the moon, which NASA hopes to land on in 2028.

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