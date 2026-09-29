CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — NASA plans to help Boeing’s Starliner launch back into space.

The rocket’s first capsule malfunctioned back in 2025, leaving two NASA astronauts stranded aboard the International Space Station for around nine months.

Now, an improved Starliner hopes lift off in December.

Engineers said that this time, however, no astronauts will be on board.

“NASA is targeting no earlier than December 2026 for an uncrewed Starliner 1 mission to the International Space Station to validate the recent remediation efforts,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

“I have enormous confidence in the decisions we’re announcing today. We’re putting the program on a path to correct the key technical deficiencies and return to crewed flight as soon as we’re ready,” said NASA Astronaut and Starliner 2 Commander Woody Hoburg.

NASA aims to get a crew up back in space using a Starliner by 2028.

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