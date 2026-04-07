SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) — A motorcycle crash in a west Bexar County neighborhood ended in flames Thursday afternoon, leaving the driver with minor burns and the community shaken.

The crash was captured on video by neighbor Robert Perez, who told KSAT 12 he could not believe what had happened.

“I couldn’t believe it, this couldn’t be real life,” Perez said. “I can assure you it was 100% real. This was real life and not AI.”

The motorcycle is seen entering the frame rapidly with the driver not far behind, heading towards the intersection of Oakwood Crest and Wooden Fox.

A group of four children is on the sidewalk, but starts sprinting away from the motorcycle heading towards the intersection.

Then, the motorcycle crashed into the curb and burst into flames, with the driver sliding towards the fire.

The driver catches on fire after being flung into the flames, then runs toward a playground at nearby Stone Creek Park. KSAT has chosen to blur this portion of the video due to its graphic nature.

He later stumbles multiple times as he runs towards the park, while drivers of other vehicles pull over to help the man and the children seen running from the crash.

“It was nothing short of a miracle that none of those children were hurt,” Perez said.

When Perez arrived home, he said first responders were already at the scene. Neighbors attempted to put out the fire with a water hose.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with second-degree burns, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neighbors said crashes are not new for the neighborhood, and they want speed bumps and four-way stops to help slow down drivers in the area.

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