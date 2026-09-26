CALIFORNIA (WSVN) – A group of sea turtle eggs were relocated from two California beaches by marine biologists.

The effort helped protect the eggs from high surf caused by major storms in the area.

The relocation put the eggs in a controlled environment at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

“We are on the edge of our seats to see what happens with this. I think the public and the scientists and everybody, we all want to see hatchlings,” said Jeff Seminoff, a turtle expert from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The warmer conditions will contribute to the turtles hatching, as they will eventually head to the ocean.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.