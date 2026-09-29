(WSVN) - Pizza Hut and non-profit organization Little Free Library have launched Little Hut Libraries, introducing nationwide neighborhood book exchanges modeled after the restaurant chain’s iconic red roofs this October.

The rollout coincides with the convergence of National Book Month and National Pizza Month this October.

Each miniature library comes stocked with books and Personal Pan Pizza gift cards while supplies last. Members of the public can apply online through Little Free Library to receive a free box for their community.

The collaboration expands on Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! program, which began in 1984 and encourages reading by rewarding achievements with Personal Pan Pizzas.

Little Free Library is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages a global network of volunteer-led book-sharing boxes. The organization has more than 200,000 registered locations across all 50 states, 128 countries and seven continents.

More than 500 million books have been shared through the Little Free Library network globally. Applications to apply for a free Little Hut Library box are open online through the Little Free Library website.

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