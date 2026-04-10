KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV) — Kilauea’s 44th eruption episode ended on Thursday night after spurring lava for over eight hours. The summit of Kilauea was evacuated due to tephra chunks falling in the area and ashfall is also affecting the surrounding areas.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory announced eruption episode 44 began at 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2026. This comes nearly a month after episode 43 came to an end.

U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Volcanoes reported that episode 44 ended at 7:41 p.m. after eight hours of continuous lava fountaining from Kilauea’s north vent.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said rangers are evacuating the area early Thursday afternoon due to tephra chunks the size of softballs falling at Kilauea Overlook at Kilauea Military Camp around noon. USGS Volcanoes raised the alert level for the eruptions to RED at that time. The Kahuku Unit at the park remained open.

USGS reported winds are blowing from the south, possibly spreading volcanic gas emissions and tephra within three miles of the vent. It is warning visitors about possible lighter ash and Pele’s Hair flying at further distances.

The National Weather Service issued an Ashfall Information Statement due to ash and tephra (fine glass particles that may irritate the skin and eyes) in the area and downwind of the eruption.

The eruption has closed Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Highway 11 in Puna at the 25.5 Mile Marker at the intersection of Nahelenani Street and in Kau at the 40 Mile Marker. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Highway 11 near Volcano Village reopened to traffic after 6 p.m.

Residents in the nearby communities are advised to take necessary precautions to limit exposure to ashfall.

Most lava fountaining episodes since Dec. 23, 2024, have continued for a day or less.

To watch the eruption live, head to the USGS’ live webcams here: usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/webcams

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