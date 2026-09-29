WASHINGTON (WSVN) — The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new official mobile application to replace its long-running IRS2Go software, offering taxpayers expanded digital access to personal tax account services.

The free application is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, allowing users to check refund and amended-return statuses, view balance information, make payments, and view select notices. Taxpayers can also use the platform to access tax transcripts, manage communication preferences, and obtain an Identity Protection PIN.

Existing IRS2Go users with automatic updates enabled on their mobile devices will transition to the new IRS app automatically.

Services for business tax accounts and tax professionals remain hosted on IRS.gov, alongside traditional telephone and in-person assistance options.

Taxpayers are urged to download the platform only through verified links or official app store listings to avoid look-alike applications and fraudulent messages. The agency emphasized that it will never request sensitive personal or financial details through unsolicited text messages, emails, or pop-up alerts.

Agency officials said they plan to continue expanding the app with additional features and capabilities over time.

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