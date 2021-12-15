DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As communities across Kentucky clean up from devastating tornadoes, a South Florida-based nonprofit is bringing help to those affected by the natural disaster.

Michael Capponi, the founder of Global Empowerment Mission, has once again stepped up.

He spoke with 7News on Tuesday about the organization’s ongoing relief efforts, and their ongoing efforts to collect cash donations.

“The more that’s raised in the pot, the more we’re able to distribute,” he said.

This week, Global Empowerment Mission has sent 10 semi-sized trucks with $2 million worth of relief supplies and $100,000 in cash cards to hand out to survivors.

Capponi and his team were on the ground the next day after tornadoes ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky, late last week.

“When it’s all said and done, and all the bulldozers come to do all the cleanup and stuff, there will literally be less than .05% of that entire town the size of Coral Gables,” he said.

The tornado twisted the town beyond recognition, changing lives forever.

“There’s no warning. Life was perfect at 10 p.m., they went to sleep,” said Capponi. “There was some alarm that came on or something, and they went running into a small bathroom or basement, anywhere where there were no windows, and they just prayed that they would make it.”

GEM is now doing what they can to help, starting with a relief drive and then taking supplies to communities across the commonwealth hit hard by the storm.

“Everybody in Mayfield that survived that has a car, that hears about it on a Facebook post or something, they’ll get to drive up and get their trunk filled with food, air mattress, blankets, bedding, pillows, hygiene kits,” said Capponi.

Capponi said the two-week supply is only the beginning of the help they plan on giving.

He also said South Florida has really stepped up. They have received more than 5,000 donations and counting.

Those 10 trucks are expected to arrive in Kentucky on Thursday morning.

If you would like to make a donation to help Global Empowerment Mission’s efforts in Kentucky, click here.

