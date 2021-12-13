DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A disaster relief nonprofit based in South Florida is seeking cash donations as they work to assess the needs of residents in Kentucky who have been affected by the tornado that swept through the Midwest late last week.

7News cameras captured volunteers sorting boxes filled with supplies at Global Empowerment Mission’s warehouse in Doral, Monday afternoon. The boxes have been labeled “To Kentucky, with love.”

A large truck is set to transport these supplies to the affected areas later in the day. Another truck is expected to leave on Wednesday with food, generators, first aid items and clothing.

“I’m extremely thankful to the Miami community, because we really couldn’t do this without everybody’s support here. It’s just incredible,” said Michael Capponi, the founder of Global Empowerment Mission. “Every time there’s a disaster, all Miami comes together, donates what we need.”

Cellphone video from volunteers on the ground in Mayfield, Kentucky captured extensive damage. Not many structures have been left standing.

To make a donation to help Global Empowerment Mission’s efforts in Kentucky, click here.

