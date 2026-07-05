DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Help doesn’t take a holiday as relief efforts continue for Venezuela following the catastrophic earthquakes.

Global Empowerment Mission volunteers were working on Saturday at their Doral headquarters, packing up relief supplies to send south.

GEM is now asking for donations of canned goods and other non-perishable foods. As well as personal hygiene products, air mattresses, sleeping bags, and tents.

This comes as rescue efforts continue in Venezuela, particularly in the state of La Guaira.

Nearly 3,000 people have died, and more than 40,000 are still missing.

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