PARIS (AP) — Paris police said in a statement Monday that they issued an overnight curfew in two areas of the French capital “to protect people and property from the violence and looting.”

The statement said that the orders ban gatherings and demonstrations and impose a curfew prohibiting anyone from entering or remaining around the Place de la République, where rioting took place Saturday, and the shopping neighborhood of Les Halles, which has been subject to looting.

The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back for updates. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The French prime minister called for “very limited” and “localized” curfews Monday after a weekend marred by France’s worst rioting in years that targeted city halls, other public buildings and thousands of businesses across the country.

Speaking after an emergency meeting with senior government officials, Sébastien Lecornu defended police handling of the unrest, saying that “despite scenes of severe violence and extensive property damage, no one was killed, and that is a miracle.”

He said details of the curfews would be announced later Monday after consultations with mayors.

Mass protests in France are often tainted by violence on the fringes of otherwise peaceful marches, leading to clashes with police. Saturday’s unrest recalled the riots that followed the fatal police shooting of a teenager in 2023, when authorities imposed local curfews, and violence during the yellow vest movement that began in 2018 over fuel prices and broader economic grievances.

Macron rejects interior minister’s resignation

The prime minister’s instructions come after Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez offered his resignation Sunday, but President Emmanuel Macron refused it “given the need for continued command of law enforcement in the current context,” Macron’s office said in a statement Monday.

He instructed Nuñez “to take all necessary steps to ensure full transparency about the failures in planning and intelligence-gathering that led to the violence,” the statement said.

Macron also asked for the introduction of “new policing tactics on the ground as quickly as possible” to put an end to the violence.

On Sunday evening, groups set fire to trash bins, bicycles and other objects in the streets and looted businesses in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other cities. That followed the violence during nationwide protests Saturday against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. At least 2,400 people were arrested across the country.

Authorities estimated Monday that at least 3,000 businesses were damaged or looted in several cities.

In Marseille, the prefect banned any protest or other gatherings from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.

“I submitted my resignation because I am responsible for everything that is happening,” Nuñez said on France Inter radio. “Now the real issue is ensuring that this doesn’t happen again. … We obviously need to be better at anticipating the kind of mobilization that is unfolding.”

Nuñez blamed the violence on “hordes of troublemakers and looters” and “far-left activists,” and said police strategy needs to be adapted “in the face of extremely mobile groups.” Authorities said groups of hundreds of people sought confrontations with police and targeted public buildings, including city halls and other public offices.

Shopkeepers assess damage

Nuñez acknowledged that authorities had “lost control” in some major cities Saturday.

“You can’t look shopkeepers in the eye when hundreds of businesses have been looted and say we haven’t lost control in some of these major cities,” Nuñez said.

Flames engulfed the 19th-century City Hall in Limoges, in central France, causing its roof to collapse and nearly destroying the building.

On Monday, cleanup crews and firefighters cleared shattered glass and other debris from the streets of Paris.

Ouri Zagoury, owner of a video game shop near Paris’ Place de la République, said he closed the store Saturday afternoon but then saw looters forcing their way in on surveillance cameras.

“There were so many people coming in and out. And even though I called the police, they said not to intervene, that they would come, but they never did, which is another problem,” Zagoury said.

Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally, pointed to the government’s failure to prevent violence.

“The government has failed, the head of state has failed in his essential duty of protecting the French people,” he told reporters at party headquarters.

“I call on the people of France now, beyond their right to protest, to use their voting power,” Bardella said. He is campaigning alongside far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose polling numbers have for months suggested she is the front-runner in next spring’s presidential election.

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