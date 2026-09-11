SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN)– 25 years ago former President George W. Bush was on an elementary school visit in Florida during the Sept. 11 attacks.

During his tour of Emma E. Booker Elementary in Sarasota, he popped into a second grade classroom for story time.

He was seated in front of the class, when his chief of staff whispered to him that the world trade center had been hit.

“It was pretty clear to me that if we were under attack, then my job was to defend the child that was reading to me and her family and her country,” said Bush.

“I immediately knew something was wrong because that wasn’t supposed to happen and his entire demeanor changed,” said retired Emma E. Booker Elementary teacher Sandra Daniels.

25 years later, the class and their former teacher still share a special bond.

They are also still in touch with former President Bush.

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