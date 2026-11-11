The father of an 11-month-old boy who was buried alive in a dog crate has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said Wednesday, a day after the child was unearthed by first responders who had been searching for him.

Koah Sharp, who had been reported missing Monday in Lexington County, spent about 24 hours underground, authorities said. Sheriff Jay Koon said the child was released from the hospital Tuesday night and was being cared for by relatives.

The boy’s 25-year-old father, Michael Comer, faces attempted murder and other charges, authorities said. He’s been in custody since Monday night.

The sheriff said Koah survived because of cool temperatures and an air pocket created by a towel that was wrapped around the crate.

The “bright boy” had disappeared while his grandmother ran errands, the sheriff’s office said.

After a full day of searching, authorities found freshly disturbed soil in the woods not far from the home of the boy’s grandfather. They began digging and soon freed Koah, who was “clinging to life,” the sheriff said.

“Certainly, God is good,” Koon said Tuesday at a news conference, not long after Koah was found. “He was screaming at the top of his lungs, which is a good thing in the baby world, I would guess.”

An air pocket likely kept the boy alive

The towel probably created an air pocket that allowed the boy to breathe in the crate, the sheriff said. Cool temperatures also may have helped.

Nearly 100 first responders participated in the search.

“We’re better now that we know that Koah is safe,” his great-aunt, Amber Hammond, told The Associated Press. She was watching as he was freed from the crate.

Deputies who searched the grandfather’s home found the doors open and baby belongings inside, but they did not see Comer or the child, the sheriff said. Then the digging started.

“It was shallow,” Koon said. “I think once that crate hit the ground, it was probably about at least a foot from the top of that crate to the top of the ground.”

It was not immediately known if Comer had a lawyer. A phone number could not be found for him. The AP sent emails seeking information to the public defender and prosecutors.

Surveillance video showed dad but not his son

Authorities said Koah had been in the care of Comer’s mother. She had to run an errand and left the boy in Comer’s care while another caregiver was on the way, Koon said.

“By the time the caregiver got there, Michael was gone, and Koah was gone with him,” the sheriff said.

Surveillance video from several businesses in the area showed Comer without the infant on Monday afternoon, Koon said. The father was found Monday night and was arrested.

Koah’s parents “have had some situations” regarding domestic violence charges, the sheriff said.

“Children,” he said, “sometimes get caught in the middle.”

Hammond said her nephew had talked about taking the baby to New York because “he didn’t want to be in the same state as the mom.” When Koah vanished, she and others assumed that Comer had given the boy to someone.

“We had no idea something like this would happen at all,” Hammond said.

Comer was sentenced to probation in October after pleading guilty to domestic violence and aggravated breach-of-peace charges related to an arrest in July, Lexington County online court records show. Prosecutors dropped a gun charge as part of the plea deal. He also got credit for spending more than two months in jail.

At nearly a year old, Koah has been trying to stand on his own, said Hammond, who cared for him last weekend. And he already has some TV favorites.

“I’d go to feed him, and it had Mickey Mouse on,” Hammond said. “You can’t feed him and have Mickey Mouse on at the same time.”

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