(WSVN) - As children grow older, it is important for them to start building healthy relationships with their peers. Experts warn that a life without these positive connections can potentially lead to mental health challenges, specifically for adolescents.

The World Health Organization defines adolescence as “the phase of life between childhood and adulthood — from ages 10 to 19.”

It is a unique stage of human development and an important time for laying the foundations of good health.

“There are major changes going on in the teenage brain that really reorient adolescents to be increasingly concerned with and interested in their social worlds,” said Hannah Schacter, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology at Wayne State University.

Schacter said relationships are a key part of an adolescent’s well-being.

“There’s studies showing that adolescents who have strong positive friendships tend to show lower risk for things like depression, anxiety, even physical health symptoms or academic difficulties, both in the short term and sometimes even into adulthood,” Schacter said. “Whereas adolescents who struggle with peers, they’re at higher or elevated risk for mental health difficulties and some of even those academic struggles.”

Social media is another way for young people to interact and build connections, with moderation.

“Children and adolescents, if they anticipate that a parent is going to reprimand them or not understand why they’re using social media, they will be less likely to share about it and it makes it much more difficult to engage in a shared discussion,” Schacter said.

Parents can help their children navigate peer relationships online by establishing rules and setting boundaries.

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