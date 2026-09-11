THE BAHAMAS (WSVN) — Investigators have made a crucial discovery days after a deadly plane crash in the Bahamas.

Divers with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force located debris believed to be from the downed aircraft.

The small plane was headed to Miami Executive Airport on Monday when it crashed, killing a South Florida couple and their two grandchildren.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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