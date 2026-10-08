(WSVN) - Disney announced its new cruise ship will sail out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The Disney Believe offers four-night and five-night trips to the Bahamas and other Caribbean islands.

Disney said the ship is inspired by the Disney characters that believe in themselves.

The new addition is part of Disney’s 15-year agreement with Port Everglades to grow tourism.

The Disney Believe sets sail for the first time in December 2027.

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