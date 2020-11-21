Coast Guard rescues pilot following emergency landing in the Bahamas

THE BAHAMAS (WSVN) – A U.S. Coast Guard crew has rescued a pilot after he was forced to perform an emergency landing in the Bahamas.

Photos from the scene show the plane in a wooded area connected to a parachute, Saturday.

A helicopter crew hoisted the pilot from the aircraft and transferred him to Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos with no reported injuries.

Video of the hoist operation. pic.twitter.com/kXJGYhHgXf — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 21, 2020

There were no other passengers on the plane, officials said.

