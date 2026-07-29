MIAMI (WSVN) - A Boston cyclist is pedaling with a purpose to honor his late friend.

Jay Weedall is currently on a 2,600-mile bike ride from Key West to Maine.

With this ride, he aims to raise $50,000 for the Colorectal Cancer Research Center in honor of his friend, also named Jay, who died after a battle with the disease.

“I’ve adventured around the world with him, ridden bikes together with him, and this felt like the best way to honor him now that he’s passed away,” said Weedall. “Even when my legs are hurting, even when the traffic is big, or even when I’m maybe a little bit anxious about what’s going on around me, I’m largely just thinking about my friend who doesn’t get the opportunity to do this with me anymore.”

Weedall has already traveled 155 miles to Miami and is expected to reach New England by Sunday.

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