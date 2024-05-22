(WSVN) - BARK, Inc., the company behind BarkBox, has introduced BARK Air, the world’s first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs, allowing them to travel comfortably alongside their human companions.

Starting Thursday, BARK Air will offer premium flights for dogs and their owners, beginning with routes from New York to Los Angeles and London. The service wants to bring awareness to the challenges dog owners face when traveling long distances and provide a stress-free alternative to traditional air travel where dogs often endure cramped or unsafe conditions.

BARK Air’s comprehensive dog-first experience includes a pre-boarding lounge, calming pheromones, noise-cancelling ear muffs, and an assortment of BARK-branded treats. The service costs $8,000 for a one-way international flight and $6,000 for a domestic one-way flight.

“We believe this initiative will raise awareness of BARK’s mission in a cost-effective manner,” said Zahir Ibrahim, Chief Financial Officer at BARK, in a news release. “Given we are not committed to booking flights far in advance, we have a lot of flexibility to opportunistically charter flights during times of high demand. In parallel, we believe the additional traffic to BARK.co will raise awareness of our full offering, benefiting our core business in the long term.”

For more information and booking details, visit DogsFlyFirst.com.

