BIMINI, THE BAHAMAS (WSVN) — Bahamian police are investigating a plane crash on the water.

Video from the scene shows one wing and the nose of the seaplane in the water.

Officials were able to rescue 10 people who were on board before the plane eventually flipped over and sank into the water.

Police said the pilot had to change course while departing due to heavy boat traffic and ended up colliding with a dock.

No injuries were reported.

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