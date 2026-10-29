(WSVN) - Big swells turned a Bahamas getaway into a roller-coaster ride on the water causing chaos on board.

Passenger Matthew Gillespie shared videos from aboard his cruiseship “Utopia of the Seas.”

The Videos captured water from the pools splashing out as the boat rocked.

“That’s when I saw the tidal waves occurring inside the pool and the water being drained without anybody draining it,” said Gillespie. “We started swaying back and forth.”

His ship barreled through massive waves from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas this week.

“I’m on the 14th floor and I was getting wet out of my balcony,” said Gillespie.

He’s an avid cruiser, but said it’s never been this bad before and that ship staff even had to put up sea sick bags on stairwells for guests.

“Definitely an experience that I hope to not experience again anytime soon,” said said Gillespie.

Gillespie was not the only one whose experience had to shift on the seas.

The MSC Seashore had to adjust one stop on its sailing this week and a Margaritaville at Sea ship couldn’t dock on schedule, arriving a day late back to port.

“Be precautionary because these seas can hit you pretty rough,” said Gillespie.

That’s Gillespie’s best advice for anyone setting sail this week, he also said to pack meds and be careful.

“Hold on to the railings, 100% be safe, do not just try to walk around,” said Gillespie.

ven though this sailing hasn’t been smooth, mother nature still hasn’t turned him away from hitting the seas again.

“I can’t wait for my next sailing,” said Gillespie.

Big swells turned a Bahamas getaway into a roller-coaster ride on the water causing chaos on board.

Passenger Matthew Gillespie shared videos from aboard his cruiseship “Utopia of the Seas.”

The Videos captured water from the pools splashing out as the boat rocked.

“That’s when I saw the tidal waves occurring inside the pool and the water being drained without anybody draining it,” said Gillespie. “We started swaying back and forth.”

His ship barreled through massive waves from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas this week.

“I’m on the 14th floor and I was getting wet out of my balcony,” said Gillespie.

He’s an avid cruiser, but said it’s never been this bad before and that ship staff even had to put up sea sick bags on stairwells for guests.

“Definitely an experience that I hope to not experience again anytime soon,” said said Gillespie.

Gillespie was not the only one whose experience had to shift on the seas.

The MSC Seashore had to adjust one stop on its sailing this week and a Margaritaville at Sea ship couldn’t dock on schedule, arriving a day late back to port.

“Be precautionary because these seas can hit you pretty rough,” said Gillespie.

That’s Gillespie’s best advice for anyone setting sail this week, he also said to pack meds and be careful.

“Hold on to the railings, 100% be safe, do not just try to walk around,” said Gillespie.

ven though this sailing hasn’t been smooth, mother nature still hasn’t turned him away from hitting the seas again.

“I can’t wait for my next sailing,” said Gillespie.

The ship is expected back on the Space Coast Friday, and despite the rocky ride, he said he still enjoyed the trip.

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